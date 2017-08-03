Marshfield: Town Preparing for Upcoming Overdose Awareness Vigil

Marshfield is preparing for its upcoming Overdose Awareness Vigil later in the month.

In the meantime, Drug Task Force representatives are hoping the town will spread more awareness of the drug crisis by using the color purple.

WATD’s Mimi Walker has more:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/MWVOICERDTFMARSHPURPLE__.mp3

The third annual Marshfield Overdose Awareness Vigil will take place on International Overdose Awareness Day– Thursday, August 31 at 6:00 p.m. on the Town Green.

