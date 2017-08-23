Marshfield: ZBA Approves Plans for New Maritime Center

The Marshfield Zoning Board of Appeals unanimously approved a site plan for a Harbormaster’s building in Green Harbor.

Police Chief Phillip Tavares says it’ll be an improvement from the current setup.

“We’ve been working out of a trailer that’s rented, at a cost to the tax payers, additionally we rent [portable bathrooms] that aren’t the best facilities to have down there for families,” said Tavares. “Having a modern-day maritime safety facility is important with the technology that we need and the public facilities that we need.”

The building will be 4,435 square feet and located at 100 Central Street and 0 Cherry Street, near where the Harbormaster currently works out of.

An office and boat storage for the Harbormaster are included in the plans. Public showers and bathrooms will also be available.

Some residents at the hearing took issue with the size of the building, and the showers.

“The way the town pier area works now, it functions fine,” said resident Joe Pecevich. “There’s no problem. And what’s the actual benefits? How is going to enhance safety for anybody?”

Tavares said Marshfield is home to one of the busier ports in the area.

“People come from all over – including other states – to launch their boats out of Green Harbor. For giant Bluefin Tuna fishing, lobstering, recreational boating,” said Tavares. “It’s a very busy spot, and the proper life-saving and public access facilities should be there.”

