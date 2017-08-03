Marshfield: ZBA Hearing Addresses 270-Unit Apartment Proposal

Marshfield set aside acres off Route 139 for commercial/industrial development.

The state doubled the lanes on Rt. 139 and installed traffic signals at two roads that access Commerce Drive.

Now a developer of residential properties has a plan to build 270 apartments under the affordable housing law.

The Marshfield Zoning Board continued its hearing on the project Wednesday night and our Charles Mathewson has this report.

