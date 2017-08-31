Marshfield: ZBA Says Proposed Affordable Housing Project Too Big

The proposed affordable housing project off Commerce Drive in Marshfield is just too big, according to a consensus of the public and the zoning board. Under state law the zoning board lacks the controls over the development it would normally have because 25% of the proposed apartment units are deemed affordable. The town would normally allow a maximum of 168 units on the 22-acre site. Marshfield Modera proposes 270. That would have an estimated million dollar impact on the schools, something the zoning board cannot consider. The board can consider impacts on water, safety and traffic. It held a public hearing Wednesday night, one of many over the last nine months, and nearly got a compromise on the number of units.

Acting chairman Lynne Fidler:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Fidler-8-31.mp3

An informal working group will meet next. The zoning board hearing will resume September 26th.

