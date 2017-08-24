Milton: Concerns Raised Over Blue Hills Deer Hunt

A controlled deer hunt in the Blue Hills Reservation is scheduled to take place in November and December, but some people are concerned with the hunt.

Roughly 50 people attended a meeting held by the Mass. Department of Conservation & Recreation and the Division of Fisheries & Wildlife at Milton High School.

“I believe that this entire thing is unnecessary, insanely expensive for the result, and is really more about providing a recreational activity to hunters in a space that was off-limits to them,” said Linzee Scott Young of Roslindale.

This would be the third year a hunt would be permitted on the more than 7,000-acre reservation.

Michael Huguenin, the Assistant Director of Wildlife at Mass Wildlife, said studies prior to the first hunt in 2015 showed there were 80 deer per square mile.

“The purpose of the deer hunt at the Blue Hills is to try to control the impacts to the forest habitat in the Blue Hills,” said Huguenin. “Overabundance of deer typically can have a detrimental impact to habitat and it makes it difficult for a forest to recover.”

This year’s hunt will include limited archery hunting on 790 acres of land on Monday through Thursday, November 6 to November 22. A random lottery system will select 75 archers. A shotgun hunt across 4,026 acres will take place on November 28, November 30, December 5, and December 7. A lottery will choose 133 hunters.

Last year, the hunt included 226 acres for archery hunting and 3,495 acres were open for shotgun hunting.

The majority of people at the meeting Wednesday spoke out against the hunt. Including Cynthia Haigh from Friends of the Blue Hills Deer.

“I’m concerned that there aren’t the numbers of deer that they are saying there are. I’m concerned they haven’t done an authentic scientific survey,” said Haigh. “All we are asking…is to get an independent scientific survey.”

Those in attendance took issue with two recent surveys conducted at the site. One was distance sampling (driving around for deer) and a pellet count (searching for deer droppings). Many, including Haigh, said they were not accurate way to find a deer population.

Paul Johnson, the President of the Plymouth County League of Sportsmen, was in favor of the hunt at Blue Hills after a similar hunt at the Quabbin Reservation.

“I was appalled when I got there to see the way the land had been degraded by the excessive amount of white-tailed deer,” said Johnson. “It looked like somebody took a mower and mowed all the underbrush.”

“Although it’s not as bad at the Blue Hills, it will get that bad if it continues,” he added.

When Johnson concluded his comments, he was met with hissing by some of those in attendance.

Others in attendance raised concern about safety. One woman said she heard gunshots too close to her Milton home.

Mary Palisi of Quincy enjoys hiking in the hills, but said hunting has changed the area.

“It’s not the same as it was. The innocence is gone,” said Palisi. “I just want to have it be a sanctuary, and a sanctuary means protect all who live there.”

The DCR will submit a final plan for the hunt in early September.

For more information about the management report, visit mass.gov/eea/agencies/dcr/massparks/blue-hills-controlled-deer-hunt.html

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising