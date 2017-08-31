Milton: Motorcyclist Dies After Crash with Another Vehicle

A motorcyclist has died following a crash on Route 28 (Randolph Ave.) in Milton involving a motorcycle and another vehicle.

Police say emergency crews responded to the crash around 8:42 a.m. near the intersection of Randolph Ave. and Hallen Ave.

The motorcyclist was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Milton and was later pronounced dead.

Their identity hasn’t been released.

A closure remains in effect on Randolph Ave. between Reedsdale Rd. and Chickatawbut Rd. and BAT and MBTA buses are being re-routed.

Police say the closure is likely to remain in effect for several hours.

