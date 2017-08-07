Milton: Services for Rexhame Beach Drowning Victim Today

A Milton man who drowned at a Marshfield beach last week is being laid to rest.

Walter Carr was pulled from the waters off Rexhame Beach last Monday afternoon by bystanders who administered CPR until crews arrived on scene.

The 63-year-old was taken to South Shore Hospital in Weymouth where he was pronounced dead.

There will be a wake from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday at Dolan Funeral Home in East Milton and a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Agatha’s Church in Milton at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, relatives and friends are invited to attend.

