Monday Night Talk: Scituate Selectmen Candidates

By
Kevin Tocci
Posted on August 28, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News, News

Here’s the latest Monday Night Talk radio program with host Kevin Tocci and WATD’s Managing News Editor Christine James that aired on August 28, 2017 featuring Scituate Selectmen candidates Karen Canfield and Keith Walo. Kevin and Christine pose questions and discuss various issues with Karen and Keith, who are running in a special election being held on September 16 to fill an open seat on the board!!!

Click Link to listen

https://mondaynighttalk.podbean.com/e/monday-night-talk%e2%80%99s-august-28-2017-radio-show-featuring-scituate-selectmen-candidates/

Scituate Selectmen candidates Karen Canfield and Keith Walo. Photo by Kevin Tocci

