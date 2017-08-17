Nantucket: Man Drowns Amid Dangerous Rip Currents at Beach

Police say a man has drowned during dangerous rip currents in waters at a Massachusetts beach.

Nantucket police say the man was found off Nobadeer Beach just after 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Chief William Pittman says close to a dozen people at the beach appeared to be in distress. One of the lifeguards assisting them found a person who was face down in the water.

Pittman says the lifeguard brought the man back to shore and tried to perform CPR. The victim died at an area hospital. He has not been identified.

No other swimmers required medical attention.

The beach was closed due to concerns over currents and high waves.

-A.P. News

