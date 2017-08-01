Nautical News: For the week of July 30, 2017

SMALL POWERBOAT WITH 12 PEOPLE ON BOARD CAPSIZES

A person aboard the sailboat named Disco Volante called a mayday in Hog Island Channel just outside of the Cape Cod Canal reporting that a 24 foot powerboat was overturned and the 12 people on board, 3 adults and 9 children, were in the water. One child was missing and thought to be underneath the overturned boat. The sailor who made the call reported the boat appeared to be overloaded with passengers and was struggling against the rough seas, wind, and current. By the time authorities arrived, the caller aboard Disco Volante had recovered nine of the 12 people from the water. The Coast Guard and the Marion harbormaster recovered the remaining three in the water. One of those three, an 8 year old child, was critically injured and flown to Tobey Hospital in Wareham. It was reported that the boy was unresponsive and that CPR was being administered as he was being transported. He was later flown to a Boston hospital. The capsized boat, a Four Winns “bowrider,” was righted later in the day and towed to Zecco Marine in Wareham for removal. Massachusetts Environmental Police will be leading the investigation into how the boat capsized. The Coast Guard originally reported that the capsized boat was an 18-foot sailboat, but on Thursday changed their report and said it was indeed a powerboat.

SCUBA DIVER DIES EXPLORING WRECK OF ANDREA DORIA

Another diver has died while diving on the wreck of the Italian cruise ship Andrea Doria. The scuba diver was identified as 46 year old Steven Slater from Gateshead, England. He was diving with a group aboard the Ol’ Salty II, a 62-foot charter boat out of New Jersey. Ol’ Salty II crew members pulled him unconscious from the water and administered CPR for about two hours, but he remained unresponsive. A helicopter from Air Station Cape Cod responded to the scene and communicated with crew members as the boat headed to Montauk, New York. Police are investigating the possibility of an equipment malfunction and were awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine the diver’s cause of death. The Andrea Doria was an Italian luxury liner that sank in 240 feet of water on July 26, 1956, about 55 miles southeast of Nantucket, after colliding with the Swedish cruise ship Stockholm. Diving on the wreck is considered to divers the equivalent of what mountain climbers think about when climbing Mt. Everest. At last count, 16 divers have died exploring the wreck of the Andrea Doria.

NEW COD AND HADDOCK REGULATIONS NOW IN EFFECT

Last May, the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries warned that the implementation of the 2017 Gulf of Maine cod and haddock regulations would be delayed. Now, with summer more than half over, the 2017 recreational fishing limits for GOM cod and haddock just became effective. Consequently, emergency regulations are now in effect. Recreational fishermen shall take zero cod. Fishermen are now worried that the zero cod restriction will carry over into next season because this year’s regulations were so late. The state’s rules for the for-hire fishery mirror federal rules, so these closures apply to anglers aboard permitted for-hire vessels fishing in state waters. These recreational fishing limits for cod and haddock only apply within the GOM Management Area. This area includes all waters north of 42° latitude and all of Cape Cod Bay including the Cape Cod Canal. These limits will remain unchanged for 2017.

COAST GUARD SEEKS PUBLIC’S OPINIONS

The Coast Guard is seeking comments on Coast Guard regulations, guidance documents, and interpretative documents that you believe should be repealed, replaced or modified. Also, they welcome your comments on anything else pertaining to their missions. They are taking this action in response to Executive Orders 13771, Reducing Regulation and Controlling Regulatory Costs, 13777, Enforcing the Regulatory Reform Agenda, and 13783, Promoting Energy Independence and Economic Growth. The comment period ends September 11, 2017. For further information call or email Mr. Adam Sydnor at the Coast Guard:

telephone 202–372–1490 or email him at Adam.B.Sydnor@uscg.mil.

BOATERS WARNED POT IS STILL ILLEGAL ACCORDING TO FEDS

The Coast Guard is also warning boaters that smoking marijuana on a boat is illegal in spite of the state laws that legalize or decriminalize it. Federal law says it’s illegal in any quantities, and there is no exemption for medical marijuana. Federal law supersedes state laws. So even though it is legal to possess marijuana in some states, and even hash in New Hampshire, few people know the law on the water is different. A Coast Guard spokesperson said it is important for boaters to know this because he doesn’t want them to be surprised by it. If the Coast Guard finds marijuana on your boat during a boarding, even if the boat is at a dock, they will seize it, destroy it, and issue a fine. Factors taken into consideration include the amount of marijuana and whether someone was under its influence while operating a boat. Someone boating under the influence of any substance would be charged criminally and possibly arrested.

NO HEARING SCHEDULED FOR IMPORTED SEAFOOD

For the second straight congressional session, Texas Representative Blake Farenthold has filed a bill he claims would level the playing field between American fishermen and their foreign counterparts. It is called the “Protecting Honest Fishermen Act of 2017.” The legislation calls for all imported seafood sold in America to be traceable from the time it was caught to the time it was served. Currently importers do not need to provide the same level of information as United States fishermen putting American fishermen at a disadvantage. The congressman said that consumers would also benefit from the legislation because there would be reduced seafood fraud. More than 90 percent of the seafood sold in the U.S. is imported, and about a third or more of it is mislabeled. So far, no hearings have been scheduled for the bill.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising