Norwell: Angry Wasp’s Nest Removal Closes Jacob’s Island

Jacobs Island in Norwell will be closed for at least a week.

Conservation Agent Nancy Hemmingway says that the closing comes from an angry wasp’s nest.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Wasp-1-2.mp3

The wasps do pose a challenge to children, pets and those who are allergic to wasps.

In addition, says that the wasps are in a tricky spot.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Wasp-2-2.mp3

For more information about the closing and the wasps, visit townofnorwell.net.

