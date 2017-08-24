Norwell: Angry Wasp’s Nest Removal Closes Jacob’s Island

By
Geoffrey Morrissey
Posted on August 24, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

Jacobs Island in Norwell will be closed for at least a week.

Conservation Agent Nancy Hemmingway says that the closing comes from an angry wasp’s nest.

The wasps do pose a challenge to children, pets and those who are allergic to wasps.

In addition, says that the wasps are in a tricky spot.

For more information about the closing and the wasps, visit townofnorwell.net.

 

