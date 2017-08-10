Norwell: Central Fire Station in Need of Repair

In Norwell, Fire Chief Andrew Reardon says the Central Fire Station is in need of repair.

With leaks in the 35-year-old roof, mold is starting to grow in the station.

“It’s gone well beyond its life expectancy. We were trying to limp it along,” said Reardon. “The last couple of winters have really taken a toll, and now the conditions on the second floor are very poor.”

In addition to the roof, Reardon said plumbing needs to be checked. He said the station is key to their response in town.

“We run an engine or an ambulance out of that house,” said Reardon.

“Norwell is like a big ‘T.’ That fire station serves the Scituate as well as the Hanover side of Norwell,” he said. “From a response perspective, it handles quite a bit of land-mass.”

The Board of Selectmen voted to request waivers from the state Division of Capital Asset Management for help.

“The waiver would have to come from the state,” said Town Administrator, Peter Morin. “Then we would go through an expedited procurement process that would allow us to hire a contractor, pay prevailing wages…but get the repairs done quickly.”

Morin estimated the repair would cost $160,000, and the goal is to have the work completed before the winter.

