Norwell: Fire on High Street Causes Heavy Damage to Home

No injuries were reported after a fire in Norwell caused heavy damage to a home on High Street.

Homeowner Michael Gray and his dog were the sole occupants at 168 High Street, and both got to safety.

Neighbor Dan Mooers called 911 after seeing heavy smoke. After checking on Gray, it was realized the dog was still in the home.

“Police showed up, and one of the police officers actually rescued the dog from inside,” said Mooers.

Norwell Fire Chief Andrew Reardon says the hot day made fighting the fire difficult, but they were able to quickly contain it.

“When I entered behind the first-in company, it was heavy smoke on the second floor,” said Reardon. “But the guys pushed forward and were able to get to the seat of the fire and knock it down.”

He said Hanover provided station coverage, and mutual aid from Rockland, Hingham, and Scituate responded to the scene.

“Just a great job by the guys today,” said Reardon. “I’m very proud of them.”

Reardon said the cause of the fire is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshall’s Office.

