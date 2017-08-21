Pembroke: 2nd Annual Pembroke Day Held

The town of Pembroke celebrated its 2nd annual “Pembroke Day” and its 8th annual “Public Safety vs. Chamber of Commerce” baseball tournament.

WATD’s Mimi Walker was there and shares the high points of the day:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/VOICERPEMBROKEDAYMW.mp3

