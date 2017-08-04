Pembroke: 50th Annual Arts Festival Honors Original Founders

By
Geoffrey Morrissey
Posted on August 4, 2017Posted in: Audio, Local News

Next Weekend the 50th Annual Pembroke Arts Festival will take place.

Our own Geoffrey Morrissey was able to catch up with some people who were involved with the festival:

pembrokeArts

 

About Geoffrey Morrissey

Geoffrey Morrissey is the youngest face in the news department at WATD. After a three month internship in the WATD newsroom, Geoffrey stayed on as a writer and production assistant . From a young age, news always interested Geoffrey, and he now strives to make the news understandable, entertaining, and enjoyable to others his age.