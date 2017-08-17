Pembroke: Mandatory Outside Water Restrictions Put Into Place

The Town of Pembroke has issued a mandatory outside water use restriction.

Town officials say the restriction is due to the new Water Management Act Withdrawal Permit.

As a result of the restriction handheld hoses will only be allowed on Tuesdays & Thursdays before 9:00 a.m. & after 5:00 p.m.

The restriction is effective immediately and will remain in place until further notice.

