Pembroke: Planning Board Won’t Endorse 40B Proposal Due to Traffic Concerns

By
Charles Mathewson
Posted on August 15, 2017Posted in: Local News

Pembroke doesn’t object to affordable housing. It’s nearly reached the state-mandated goal of 10% of all housing in town deemed affordable. But the planning board cannot endorse the River Marsh Village proposal for 56 units of housing off Water Street.

Planning Board Chairman Becky Pallotta:

The Pembroke Planning Board voted unanimously to object to the project people in town refer to as the Water Street 40B. Under state statute 40B, a developer may circumvent local zoning in a town that has not exceeded the 10% standard if that developer includes some below-market units in a project. The planning board approved a letter that will become part of the package the town will send to the Massachusetts Housing Board at the end of the month.

 

