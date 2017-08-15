Pembroke: Planning Board Won’t Endorse 40B Proposal Due to Traffic Concerns

Pembroke doesn’t object to affordable housing. It’s nearly reached the state-mandated goal of 10% of all housing in town deemed affordable. But the planning board cannot endorse the River Marsh Village proposal for 56 units of housing off Water Street.

Planning Board Chairman Becky Pallotta:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Pallotta-8-15-2.mp3

The Pembroke Planning Board voted unanimously to object to the project people in town refer to as the Water Street 40B. Under state statute 40B, a developer may circumvent local zoning in a town that has not exceeded the 10% standard if that developer includes some below-market units in a project. The planning board approved a letter that will become part of the package the town will send to the Massachusetts Housing Board at the end of the month.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising