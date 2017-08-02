Pembroke: Town Raises Age to Buy Tobacco to 21

The minimum age one can purchase tobacco products in Pembroke went up on Tuesday.

Our own Geoffrey Morrissey has this:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/V-PMB-Smoking-Age.mp3

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising