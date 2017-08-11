Plymouth: Coalition to Preserve Natural Plymouth Calls on Coastal Pine Barren Specialists

In Plymouth, the Coalition to Preserve Natural Plymouth is calling a meeting of environmentalists dedicated to preserving the area’s natural resources –in particular, the 1,500 acres of undeveloped wild lands that serve as a safety net around the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant.

Sharl Heller, spokesperson for the group, talks about the significance of the Entergy property:

“This tract, the Entergy property tract—the 1,500 acres—is probably the largest unprotected bit of coastal pine barrens left in the world,” said Heller.

And the first step in preserving this high value habitat is a comprehensive assessment of the natural resources on the property—this, in order to develop an environmentally based master plan, but not just any plan will do.

“There are people who are specialists in pine barrens—and we need their input,” said Heller.

Heller says the purpose of the meeting, set for August 17th, at the Simes House, is for a consensus to be reached by the conservation community.

“We have to make sure that we’re all on the same page if we’re going to speak with one voice for that property. The whole point is to become an active player in any development for this property that happens,” said Heller.

