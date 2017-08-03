Plymouth: County Hires Entomologist

In Plymouth, the County is talking ticks and kicked off its tick program by hiring an entomologist.

According to County Administrator Frank Basler, the search for an entomologist was nationwide and resulted in the hiring of Blake Dinius to lead the program.

“We’re very excited with Mr. Dinius joining us, his credentials—he has a scientific background and his enthusiasm is going to blow everybody away,” said Basler. “He really loves what he does and you’re going to see that when he’s leading programs that educate about tick born illness.”

Basler says the County is using as its model the Barnstable County program “… where Harvard scientists have shown that this kind of integrated education program along with some very simple steps that each person can take can drive down tick-born illness in the community.”

The focus will be on educating high-risk people about how to avoid tick-born illness.

“… students, and schools, elementary schools, and middle schools and then also work with Council on Aging locations,” said Basler.

Any groups interested in inviting Mr. Dinius to speak can contact the County’s central office at 508-830-9100.

Listen to this story below:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Cty-Tick-Program-AIRS-8-3-17.mp3

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising