Plymouth County: Water Commission Picks Surveyor to Check Water Elevations

When Brockton takes water from Silver Lake, its primary source, it takes from a system of ponds in the watershed, diverting water from all the Silver Lake towns.

A 1964 law establishes when and how much the city can divert. The law bases those diversions on the height of water, dams, pipes and other features.

Monday night, the Central Plymouth County Water District Commission chose surveyor Peter Tuttle of Kingston from an open bidding process to check those heights.

Our Charles Mathewson spoke with commission chairman Jack O’Leary:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/V-Plympton-Mathewson-8-1.mp3



