Plymouth: Home Damaged In Nighttime Fire

– Posted on August 18, 2017Posted in: Local News
A Plymouth home sustains substantial damage following a Thursday night fire.
Fire Chief Ed Bradley tells WATD News the fire was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. at 80 Rear Warren Ave.
The roughly 4,000 square foot home suffered a partial roof collapse due to the fire.
Kingston provided mutual aid and one Kingston firefighter sustained a knee injury and was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Plymouth.
Bradley says that contents inside the home sustained roughly $250,000 in damage and the home itself sustained roughly $400,000 in damage.
The incident is under investigation although Bradley says it’s not considered suspicious.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.