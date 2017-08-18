Plymouth: Home Damaged In Nighttime Fire

A Plymouth home sustains substantial damage following a Thursday night fire.

Fire Chief Ed Bradley tells WATD News the fire was reported shortly after 6:30 p.m. at 80 Rear Warren Ave.

The roughly 4,000 square foot home suffered a partial roof collapse due to the fire.

Kingston provided mutual aid and one Kingston firefighter sustained a knee injury and was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Plymouth.

Bradley says that contents inside the home sustained roughly $250,000 in damage and the home itself sustained roughly $400,000 in damage.

The incident is under investigation although Bradley says it’s not considered suspicious.

