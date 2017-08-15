Plymouth: Man Dies After Being Hospitalized Following MMA TKO

Dan McCready
Posted on August 15, 2017Posted in: Local News
Rondel Clark (Facebook)

An investigation is underway after an MMA fighter died after suffering injuries during a fight over the weekend.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office says State Police troopers working for the office were contacted on Tuesday in relation to the death of 26-year-old Rondel Clark, of Sutton.

Clark competed in Cage Titans XXXV, a mixed martial arts event that was held on Saturday at Plymouth Memorial Hall.

The DA’s office says the match was stopped roughly two minutes into the third round and ruled a technical knockout.

Clark was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth following a post-fight examination.

He was then transferred to Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, where he died earlier on Tuesday.

Jurisdiction has been accepted by the Office of the State Medical Examiner, who will determine the cause and manner of Clark’s death.

The investigation is being carried out by State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office, Plymouth Police and the Massachusetts State Athletic Commission.

 

