Plymouth: Man Pleads Not Guilty to Mulitiple Charges Following Arrest by the Street Crimes Unit

On July 29th, Plymouth Police received a call from a woman who said her boyfriend, against whom she had a court issued restraining order, had broken into her Pinehills apartment and overdosed. Police arrived as he fled. Police dogs and a helicopter searched the upscale neighborhood and could not find him. The next day she called again. This time she said he had again broken in and taken her car. Police located it downtown and on Friday night, officers of the street crimes unit recognized the man on Court Street. They arrested Grant MacConnell, charging him with destruction of property, breaking and entering, violating an abuse prevention order and other charges. He was arraigned in Plymouth District Court Monday, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He was ordered to return for a pretrial conference September 7th.

