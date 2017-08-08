Plymouth: Man Pleads Not Guilty to Mulitiple Charges Following Arrest by the Street Crimes Unit

By
Charles Mathewson
Posted on August 8, 2017Posted in: Local News

On July 29th, Plymouth Police received a call from a woman who said her boyfriend, against whom she had a court issued restraining order, had broken into her Pinehills apartment and overdosed. Police arrived as he fled. Police dogs and a helicopter searched the upscale neighborhood and could not find him. The next day she called again. This time she said he had again broken in and taken her car. Police located it downtown and on Friday night, officers of the street crimes unit recognized the man on Court Street. They arrested Grant MacConnell, charging him with destruction of property, breaking and entering, violating an abuse prevention order and other charges. He was arraigned in Plymouth District Court Monday, a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf. He was ordered to return for a pretrial conference September 7th. 

About Charles Mathewson

Charles Mathewson worked in print journalism for more than two decades as a reporter and editor, and has won several regional and national awards. He resides in Plymouth where he writes fiction and paints, when not producing award-winning news as a reporter for WATD.