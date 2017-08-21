Plymouth: Massasoit, CCCC Begin Partnership with Aviation Mechanics School

In Plymouth, it’s signed, sealed and delivered and ready for take-off—that’s the partnership agreement that was signed at Plymouth Airport’s aviation mechanics school on Friday–now sponsored by both Cape Cod and Massasoit Community Colleges.

This agreement will allow students at Massasoit to take the required general education courses at their home campus—then—transfer into the Cape Cod Community College FAA certified aviation maintenance program.

Massasoit’s President Dr. Charles Wall says it’s a great opportunity for students.

“The jobs are there. The skills are needed and we knew it was a good fit for our two colleges and most important for the students here—opportunity!” said Wall.

And, Cape Cod Community College President Dr. John Cox says there’s already evidence of that with the success of the first graduating class.

“The first cohort will complete in October—and as they complete they’re then taking their FAA certification for the final piece,” said Cox. “And, I believe there are 19 students in that cohort. We have three that currently have standing job offers and they’re not done with the program and they haven’t tested for their final FAA certification.”

This specialized hands on training program is one of only six in the country with such an intensive training model.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising