Plymouth: Middle School Students Visit Sister City in Japan

Shichigahama Town Hall in Japan

 

In Plymouth, about 20 middle school students have returned from a visit to sister city, Shichigahama, Japan.

Selectman Chair Ken Tavares headed up the official delegation. Tavares calls it an eye-opening experience:

“One of the areas that our delegation kept coming back to was the recovery from the tsunami of six years ago. It is absolutely phenomenal the work that was done in six years. And it was a welcoming group that greeted Plymouth’s delegation.”

“There was never a time that we were not greeted with smiles and great kindness. There’s certainly a great love and respect for the United States.”

Tavares says next year we host them:

“Next year there will be a group of children and adults coming from Shichigahama –every other year we trade off. They are looking forward to celebrating 2020.”

Also part of the official delegation to Japan: Selectman Shelagh Joyce and her husband, Town Meeting Member Keven Joyce, as well as Chair of the School Committee Jim Sorenson.

 

