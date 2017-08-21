Plymouth: New South High School to Begin Classes August 30

About 8,000 students return to school in Plymouth in less than two weeks and over a thousand of those students will be attending the new South High School.

Almost four years in the planning, the new high school is a comprehensive vocational school, according to Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Gary Maestas.

“We have vocational programming and academic programming that work in tandem. You can be a vocational student, take a variety of AP courses but you can also still be in a child care program, you can be in a plumbing program, an HVAC program – you can be in a variety of different programs,” said Maestas.

All this comes with a significant price tag, but the Massachusetts School Building Authority helps out.

“MSBA is roughly contributing about 50% of the total cost of the building and the project,” said Maestas.

What is the total cost of the project?

“The total cost is $107 million. Keep in mind that Town Meeting successfully supported the addition of the turf fields where the old school is, so that ‘s another $2 million. And then we put together a special package for lighting which is another $1 million—so the total value of this project is $110 million,” said Maestas.

The head of the Voc-Tech program, Jim Hanna, stepped up to become principal of South High School. School starts August 30th.

