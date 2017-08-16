Plymouth: No Place for Hate Committee Speaks Out Against Vandalization of Holocaust Memorial

The Chairperson of the Plymouth-based ‘No Place For Hate’ committee is speaking out against the recent vandalization of Boston’s Holocaust Memorial.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Hate-3.mp3

That’s Barbara Aharoni.

She is referencing Saturday’s “free speech protest” on the Boston Common, which is expected to draw many far-right groups, like the KKK into the city.

Aharoni believes says that education about the holocaust is one of the best ways to prevent these types of attacks on solemn memorials.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Hate-4.mp3

Aharoni and her group are supporters of House Bill 314, which would require Holocaust and Genocide education in schools in the commonwealth.

If that bill is passed, Massachusetts would be the 9th state to require this education in their curriculum.

Click Here to Donate to the Holocaust Memorial Repair Fund

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising