Plymouth: One Hospitalized Following Crash Involving Car, Motorcycle

One man was hospitalized following a crash on Route 3 South in Plymouth.

The first crash took place in Plymouth around 5:45 p.m. and involved a motorcycle and a BMW.

Massachusetts State Police say the crash took place on the southbound side near Exit 5.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as a 44-year-old Braintree man, was taken to Tufts Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

The driver of the BMW was identified as a 46-year-old man from Hyannis.

That crash remains under investigation.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising