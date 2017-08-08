Plymouth: Planning Board Approves Plan to Develop Land Near Home Depot Plaza

When Harold LLC bought the land off Long Pond Road in Plymouth, now Home Depot Plaza, residents knew it as ‘the piggery’. The town dumped its garbage there for decades.

Harold LLC partner Dave Gilvar:

“People who couldn’t get to the transfer station on the other side of Long Pond Road pulled into that property and dropped off all their things that were going to the transfer station. So yeah, we had a big clean up, it was a dump,” said Gilver.

Today its home to Home Depot, a hotel, two restaurants and several shops. Gilvar and partners have plans to double the length of the main drive and sell five of six commercial lots. They have an agreement to sell the first of those six to Tracy Cadillac Chevrolet which would move from its current location on Samoset Street. Monday night, the partners agreed to extend the buffer between the plaza and its residential neighbors to 150 feet and the Plymouth Planning Board approved the plan.

