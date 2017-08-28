Plymouth: Pot Dispensary Regulatory Articles Up for Discussion

In Plymouth, it’s not quite not-in-my-backyard, but close. Two articles are set to go forward to town meeting, putting in place a process that allows the town to regulate the location and the number of recreational marijuana shops.

Planning Director Lee Hartman points out what would happen if, as a town, Plymouth does nothing:

“… then, the recreational marijuana facilities—retailers—are allowed anywhere where you see retail. So, if you look at anyplace where we sell cigarettes, or sell liquor or sell candy—that would be the same place we sell recreational marijuana,” said Hartman.

Two articles will be presented to fall town meeting.

“One would be one that limits—as the state law allows us to do—to no more than 20% of the retail alcohol licenses that are issued, so for Plymouth, that’s means that we’d be able to limit the total number of retailers to three,” said Hartman.

The second article is a zoning article that governs where those retailers could locate.

“And, at this point we’re recommending a conservative approach which is to place them in the industrial parks by special permit through the Zoning Board of Appeals,” said Hartman.

The Planning Board has scheduled a public hearing about the matter for September 11th “and then, within a week or two after that there’ll be presentations to the Selectmen again—for their vote to support or not to support—Advisory and Finance Committee and then, ultimately, the fall annual town meeting in October.”

