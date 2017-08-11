Plymouth: Probable Cause Hearing for Duxbury Man

Christopher Barlow appeared this morning in Plymouth District Court for a probable cause hearing. He’s the 20-year-old from Duxbury charged with several weapons violations and impersonating a police officer. Local, state and federal law enforcement officers raided his parents’ house in June, finding guns, bomb-making material and fake IDs. His attorney asked for an extension until September 22. Judge Scott Peterson granted it. The judge then granted two restraining orders against Barlow. Although he’s held without bail, his 20-year-old former girlfriend requested a restraining order. Then her parents did the same for their 14-year-old daughter.

