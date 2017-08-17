Plymouth: Public Schools Partner with Beth-Israel Deaconess Hospital to Implement Program

Plymouth Public Schools are partnering with Beth-Israel Deaconess Hospital to implement the PreVenture program for middle and high school students.

The program involves the distribution of a 23-question survey to students. Any students who fall under “at-risk personalities” (impulsive, anxious, hopeless, sensation seeker) are invited to participate in two 90-minute workshops throughout the school year that are geared towards managing their personalities and encouraging positive choices.

Plymouth Schools Superintendent Dr. Gary Maestas is excited about the program:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/PREVENTUREPLYM2.mp3

Plymouth schools will be the first ever in America to use the PreVenture Program for students.

Plymouth students officially head back to school on August 30th.

