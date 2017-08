Many dozen people showed up on the lawn of the old courthouse in Plymouth, on short notice Sunday, to rally against the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Organizer Mark Brown:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Brown-8-14.mp3

Plymouth Police provided a discreet presence. Two bikers roared their machines in protest as they passed. Most passing motorists honked in support.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising