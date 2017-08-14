Plymouth: Selectmen Hold Emergency Meeting



In Plymouth, the Board of Selectmen called a meeting for noon last Friday, cancelled it, then the meeting was reconvened on an emergency basis…

Selectman Chair Ken Tavares and Vice Chair Anthony Provenzano were in attendance, and by phone, Selectmen Shelagh Joyce and Betty Cavacco, Selectman John Mahoney was absent. Tavares explains the reason for the meeting that relates to the Taylor Avenue improvement project.

“It was reconvened because we have to record any of the takings that we’re going to do by Monday or Tuesday of next week, so this was our last opportunity,” said Tavares.

At stake is state and federal money to fund the Taylor Avenue roadway reconstruction and bridge replacement project:

“Otherwise we could possibly have lost the funding from the federal and the state. The takings insure that the road is in compliance with the state and federal regulations.”

Selectmen voted to support:

“But, if there was a no vote today, then this project, a ten million dollar project, could not be completed.”

The proposed Taylor Avenue Project consists of replacing the existing bridge, and significant roadway improvements along Taylor Avenue. The town has completed a final design plan and every effort is being made to finish the eminent domain taking process so that the project can be funded by MassDOT.

Audio Version of Story:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/Selectmen-Emergency-Mtg-AIRS-8-14-17.mp3

