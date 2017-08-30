Plymouth: Solar Proposal for Athletic Fields Lighting at Plymouth South High School

A former board of selectmen in Plymouth cut back the funding for a new Plymouth South High School it needed replacement after only 28 years of use. Last spring a group of town meeting representatives tried to cut the funding of athletic fields for the replacement school. The schools compromised, allowing the turf, cutting the lighting. In the upcoming fall town meeting, the schools, with support gained last night from selectmen, will propose funding and powering the lights with an innovative solar plan.

School superintendent Gary Maestes:



“We were able to put together a package that would allow us to generate electricity and also generate funding to purchase and pay off these lights in a 10-year period of time,” said Maestes.

Plymouth’s fall town meeting convenes October 21st.

