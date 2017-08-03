Plymouth: State Working to Help Towns With Dredging

Representatives from coastal communities got news from the state they might be able to dig.

Jay Ash, the Secretary of Housing and Economic Development, said the state will be stepping up efforts to help towns with dredging.

“Governor Baker wants to prioritize a plan,” said Ash. “And then implement that plan to support local communities on their dredging needs.”

Ash is currently hosting listening sessions to gather input from representatives in coastal communities. On Wednesday, representatives from Weymouth to Nantucket packed a meeting room at Plymouth Town Hall.

Economic impact, safety concerns, and the permitting process were the major concerns raised by the group.

“It’s all about safety and people running aground where they shouldn’t be running aground,” said Weymouth Harbormaster, Paul Milone, who wants to dredge the area near the Launch Ramp. “It’s been close to 24 years and it hasn’t been dredged, and it’s been long overdue.”

Nancy Durfee, the Coastal Resource Officer in the Town of Scituate, said the town is working on dredging in the South River.

“The inlet to the North and South River is one of the most dangerous in the South Shore,” said Durfee. “Based on the shoaling and the quick currents.”

She said plans include moving material out to Humarock, where more material is needed. Dredging in Scituate also limits flooding.

“The more that the river silts in, the more the water spreads onto the land,” said Durfee. “We’re noticing more and more flooding along the river’s edge.”

Ash says after a meeting with representatives next week in Beverly, they’ll go back to Governor Charlie Baker with recommendations.

“I want them to feel like they’re contributing to our effort,” said Ash. “I live by a strategy ‘of you plan the work, then you work the plan.’ When you’re planning the work, you have to get stakeholders involved.”

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising