Plymouth: Superintendent Congratulates Teachers for Their Contributions

In Plymouth about 8,000 students return to school today. Yesterday, the school district held Teacher Day at North High School welcoming about 800 teachers, 70 of them new to the district.

Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Gary Maestas congratulated teachers and administrators telling them how important their contribution is:

“And, when we put everything together and we create this great recipe with people at the core of it, kids can achieve their dreams, they can achieve their goals.”

And the goal of Morgan Mariano, an 8th grader last year at the Community Intermediate School, is to get people to look up from their cell phones. Here’s a bit of what she recited –to great applause:

“Look up! Look up from that devilish device you call “cool” Look up, because what isn’t cool is walking right by the love of your life and missing your whole future.”

Dr. James Sorenson, Chair of the School Committee, had a message for teachers:

“We are, as a community, extremely thankful for their professionalism, their knowledge, their commitment, because they instill in our children, the desire to go to that next level, educationally.”

