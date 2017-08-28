Plymouth: Union Representing Plimoth Plantation Employees Rallies for Improved Working Conditions

**This is a clarification from a previous story that was posted on our website.**

The Society of Allied Museum Professionals, the union that represents Plimoth Plantation workers, is demanding improved working conditions for employees.

The Plantation’s union employees held a rally at Pilgrim Memorial State Park Sunday night to express their concerns with museum management.

Vice Chairperson of the union Erin Gillette explains that job security is one of the groups’ main demands.

“One of the biggest things we came for, rallied for is job security. We’re all seasonal employees and the museum is open to the public from March until November. In November most of us are laid off with no guarantees that we will be invited back in March when we re-open,” said Gillette.

Historical interpreter Douglas Blake hopes that the workers will be more appreciated for the work that they do.

“A lot of times when people hear, oh pilgrims, for instance, they say that is not really a job or that sounds fun. We all unionized and we work very hard and the people that work at the plantation are very dedicated, so we wish we can just be respected,” said Blake.

However, Plimoth Plantation spokesperson Kate Sheehan says that the Society, which is under United Auto Workers Local 2320, represents one-third of their 180 employees, following a vote in December, which was decided by three votes.

She also released the following statement to WATD News.

“The union and Plimoth Plantation disagree on a number of proposals. As we have done from the beginning, Museum management will continue to bargain a contract with the union in good faith – and we will do so at the bargaining table, not in the media. However, it takes good faith on both sides – the union included – to reach agreement.”

“We strongly disagree with the union’s specific assertions about health and safety conditions. Employee and guest safety are, and have always been, the Museum’s priority. The management team addresses all legitimate concerns brought to our attention, as well as those we become aware of ourselves.”

“Plimoth Plantation is a seasonal operation and, like many similar organizations, makes hiring decisions based on staffing needs for the upcoming season.”

The union says they will also continue to negotiate with museum management in hopes of receiving a fair contract.

