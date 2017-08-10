Quincy: Man Arrested and Charged with Open & Gross Lewdness

– Posted on August 10, 2017Posted in: Local News
A Taunton man is facing charges after he allegedly exposed himself to a young girl.
Quincy Police say that at around 8:20 a.m. Thursday officers were sent to the Walmart on Falls Blvd. regarding a report of a man who had just exposed himself inside the store.
Upon arrival officers spoke to the victim’s mother who said that a male exposed his genitals to her daughter while they were in the toy section.
As they were alerting store personnel one of the young girls pointed to a man, now identified as 35-year-old Abidan Rivera, and identified him as the man who exposed himself.
The mother took a short video of Rivera and he was located inside the store.
An officer then viewed the video which police say showed the young girl turning towards Rivera, who is standing just a few feet away, with his shorts down.
Rivera was arrested and charged with Open & Gross Lewdness.
Police say he was arrested for a similar incident which took place in Saugus in 2016.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.