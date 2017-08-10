Quincy: Man Arrested and Charged with Open & Gross Lewdness

A Taunton man is facing charges after he allegedly exposed himself to a young girl.

Quincy Police say that at around 8:20 a.m. Thursday officers were sent to the Walmart on Falls Blvd. regarding a report of a man who had just exposed himself inside the store.

Upon arrival officers spoke to the victim’s mother who said that a male exposed his genitals to her daughter while they were in the toy section.

As they were alerting store personnel one of the young girls pointed to a man, now identified as 35-year-old Abidan Rivera, and identified him as the man who exposed himself.

The mother took a short video of Rivera and he was located inside the store.

An officer then viewed the video which police say showed the young girl turning towards Rivera, who is standing just a few feet away, with his shorts down.

Rivera was arrested and charged with Open & Gross Lewdness.

Police say he was arrested for a similar incident which took place in Saugus in 2016.

