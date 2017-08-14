Quincy: Man Being Sought In Connection With Fatal Crash

Quincy Police are looking for a man in connection with a deadly motor vehicle crash.

Police are looking for 22-year-old Christopher Murch is sought in relation to a fatal crash that took place on Palmer St. last Monday August 7.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to call Quincy Police at 617-479-1212.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising