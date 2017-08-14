Quincy: Man Being Sought In Connection With Fatal Crash

– Posted on August 14, 2017Posted in: Local News
Credit: Quincy Police Dept. Twitter Feed
Quincy Police are looking for a man in connection with a deadly motor vehicle crash.
Police are looking for 22-year-old Christopher Murch is sought in relation to a fatal crash that took place on Palmer St. last Monday August 7.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is being asked to call Quincy Police at 617-479-1212.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.