Quincy: Man Sought in Connection to Deadly Motor Vehicle Crash Turns Himself In

A man being sought in connection with a deadly motor vehicle crash is in custody.

Quincy Police say Christopher Murch, who was wanted in connection with the fatal August 7th motor vehicle crash on Palmer St., turned himself in to the Quincy Police station.

Murch was scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday morning in Quincy District Court on charges of Leaving Scene of Personal Injury & Death, Motor Vehicle Homicide by Negligent Operation, and Leaving Scene of Personal Injury.

