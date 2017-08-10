Quincy: State Police Seek Criminal Complaints Against Seven Teenagers

Massachusetts State Police are seeking criminal complaints against seven male teenagers in connection with their violent attack on a group of five other male teens.

The assault, which has been widely distributed on social media, took place on Monday, July 31st, on a pier at Squantum Point Park, in Quincy.

The attackers, all juveniles, include a 17-year-old from Quincy, three 16-year-olds from Quincy, two 15-year-olds from Quincy and a 14-year-old from Kingston.

The victims, also all juveniles, are all between 14 and 16-years-old.

Each of the attackers will face 18 separate counts including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and kidnapping.

The dangerous weapon charge stems from the defendants kicking with shod feet and the kidnapping charge stems from the defendants not allowing the victims to leave the pier.

The assailants will be arraigned in Quincy District Court at a future date.

