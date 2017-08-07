Quincy: Teenager Dies in Overnight Vehicle Crash

Police say a teenager has died and two other people were injured in an overnight vehicle rollover in Quincy.
Quincy Police Captain John Dougan says this happened in the early morning hours:
This fatal crash was in the Germantown section of Quincy on Palmer Street by Brody Avenue.
Police have released the name of the 18-year-old victim, he is Allan Duanne of Quincy.
The crash remains under investigation but police say speed appears to be a factor.
Portions of Palmer Street were closed earlier today.
