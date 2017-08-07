Quincy: Teenager Dies in Overnight Vehicle Crash

Police say a teenager has died and two other people were injured in an overnight vehicle rollover in Quincy.

Quincy Police Captain John Dougan says this happened in the early morning hours:

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/DOUGAN-1-.mp3

This fatal crash was in the Germantown section of Quincy on Palmer Street by Brody Avenue.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/DOUGAN-2-.mp3

Police have released the name of the 18-year-old victim, he is Allan Duanne of Quincy.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/DOUGAN-3-.mp3

The crash remains under investigation but police say speed appears to be a factor.

http://959watd.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/08/DOUGAN-4-.mp3

Portions of Palmer Street were closed earlier today.

