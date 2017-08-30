Randolph: Police Investigate a Reported Home Invasion

Randolph Police are investigating a reported Tuesday morning home invasion.

Officers responded to a home on Boylston St. at around 10:51 a.m. over a report of a home invasion in which two masked individuals entered the home and fled with cash.

After a preliminary investigation it was determined that the home’s residents were specifically targeted due to their suspected involvement in a prostitution scheme, and that the suspects and at least one of the victims may be known to each other.

Police say they don’t believe that the suspects, identified as two black males in their early 20′s, are a threat to the community at-large.

The suspects allegedly fled the scene in a gray Ford Focus with red letters/numbers on the license plate.

The incident remains under investigation as police continue to interview the residents of the home which has been secured and detectives are in the process of obtaining a search warrant to aid in the investigation.

