Randolph: Teen Arrested Following Home Invasion

– Posted on August 10, 2017Posted in: Local News
A Randolph teen is facing charges following a Thursday morning home invasion.
Randolph Police say that at 10:10 a.m. they received a call from a 75-year-old woman who said that she had been attacked in her home.
A description of the suspect was then sent to all the department’s officers and surrounding law enforcement agencies.
It was determined that the young male suspect was able to force his way into the home with a knife which he used to cut a sliding screen door.
Upon entering the home the suspect encountered the resident, who was alone in the home, and demanded money, pushing her to the ground.
The suspect fled the scene after the victim screamed.
An officer working a detail later spotted an individual matching the suspect’s description, and he was positively identified.
Randolph Fire Department paramedics treated the victim at her residence.
About Dan McCready
Dan McCready is a South Shore native who’s happy to be back working in his home region.
After graduating from Catholic Memorial High School, GO KNIGHTS! Dan attended Suffolk University where he graduated Magna Cum Laude with a BA in Communications.
After college Dan worked as a standup comic and actor appearing in several theatrical productions, independent films, and worked as a background extra in films and TV shows including Fever Pitch, Underdog, and Brotherhood while also working as a weekend overnight DJ on Easy 99.1.
Eventually Dan began covering the Boston entertainment scene for Production Live Online and, after being bit by the journalism bug, decided to further his studies at Northeastern University, where he earned his master's degree.
Since that time Dan has worked across many media platforms for organizations including the Patriot Ledger, Cape Cod Broadcasting, and 1420 WBSM in New Bedford.
Dan is currently residing in Milton and enjoys hanging out with friends, candlepin bowling, playing video games, and making videos for his fledgling YouTube Channel.