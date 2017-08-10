Randolph: Teen Arrested Following Home Invasion

A Randolph teen is facing charges following a Thursday morning home invasion.

Randolph Police say that at 10:10 a.m. they received a call from a 75-year-old woman who said that she had been attacked in her home.

A description of the suspect was then sent to all the department’s officers and surrounding law enforcement agencies.

It was determined that the young male suspect was able to force his way into the home with a knife which he used to cut a sliding screen door.

Upon entering the home the suspect encountered the resident, who was alone in the home, and demanded money, pushing her to the ground.

The suspect fled the scene after the victim screamed.

An officer working a detail later spotted an individual matching the suspect’s description, and he was positively identified.

Randolph Fire Department paramedics treated the victim at her residence.

