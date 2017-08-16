Rockland: 18-Year-Old Faces Charges for Home Invasion

Christine James
Posted on August 16, 2017Posted in: Local News

An 18-year-old Rockland man facing charges in connection with an armed home invasion, is ordered held on $25,000 bail.

A 911 call was received by Rockland Police on Sunday of a home invasion on Pacific Street, saying a masked man, dressed in black, with some “type of firearm” had entered the home and shot the 20-year-old in the residence.

The victim had been shot with some type of air soft type pellet gun and suffered minor injuries.

The investigation led Rockland Police to arrest 18-year-old Reid Westhaver, of Union Street in Rockland, early Monday morning after the Sunday incident.

Westhaver, arraigned in Hingham District Court, is charged with Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Burglary While Armed, Home Invasion, and Assault with Intent to Murder or Maim.

He is due back in court on September 12.

Police say this was not a random attack, but a targeted one.

