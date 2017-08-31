Rockland: Candle-Light Vigil Tonight Aims to End the Stigma of Addiction

Tonight in Rockland, a non-profit group working to end the stigma of addiction will be holding a candle-light vigil.

Board Member of Rockland CARES, Lindsey Woods, says this is their 7th annual vigil and will feature music, a memorial video, candle-lighting and 4 guest speakers from Rockland who have all been impacted by addiction in different ways.

Rockland CARES stands for Community, Awareness, Resources, Education and Support and was founded about 7 years ago after a Rockland resident passed away from addiction and the community needed a way to come together.

Last year about 500 people attended, and they are expecting a larger crowd this year to share their message of hope.

The Rockland CARES candlelight vigil will take place at Rockland High School tomorrow night at 6:15 p.m.

