Rockland: White Street Cellphone Tower Hearing Postponed

In Rockland, a Zoning Board of Appeals hearing on a cellphone tower in town has been postponed to October, due to abutters not being properly notified.

Roughly 15 people were at the meeting to voice their opposition to the 120 foot tower proposed at 0 White Street.

White Street resident, Tara Hancock, is concerned because she said the tower would be 150 feet from her three-year-old daughter’s bedroom.

“My daughter was born with chronic kidney disease,” said Hancock. “She already has cysts and tumors in one of her kidneys. Her other kidney is also diseased, but is working at 70%, so any environmental or cell tower risk is a concern for me.”

Hancock brought up that the proposed site is on conservation and wetlands. Linda Davis of White Street agreed.

“Obviously aesthetically it’s not pleasing, but it just doesn’t make sense to be in the wetlands,” said Davis. “We’re not allowed to do anything – build a shed or anything near the wetlands — and this is in the middle of the wetlands. It seems wrong.”

After the meeting, Robert Manzella, the Chairman of the ZBA, refused to comment and deferred to Town Labor Counsel, Robert Galvin.

Galvin said part of the site is within 300 feet to the Town of Hanover, and abutters there have to be notified.

“When the applicant requested the abutters list, they didn’t request the abutters list for both properties,” said Galvin. “Therefore all of the abutters that were entitled to notice, didn’t get notice, and we have to have a new public hearing.”

Other nearby residents who did not receive the mandated notice can ask to be added to the list.

“Under state law, anybody that wants to receive notice has the ability to get that notice, provided they write to the Zoning Board of Appeals and ask to be added to the list,” said Galvin.

The opening hearing has been scheduled to October 10th.

Reach Thousands of Potential Customers on The South Shore and Beyond! Call WATD Today for More Info on Radio and Internet Advertising: (781) 837-1166

Advertising