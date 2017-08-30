Scituate: Emergency Operations Center Dedicated to Former Selectman

The town of Scituate dedicated part of the new public safety complex to a former selectman at this week’s selectmen’s meeting.

Former Scituate selectman Joe Norton served on the board of selectmen for three decades and received a dedication from the town Tuesday night.

The new Joseph P. Norton Emergency Operations Center is part of the new public safety complex that just opened back in March and includes the fire and police headquarters as well.

Norton attended the event at the complex and says he appreciates the dedication.

Scituate selectman John Danehey mentioned just a few achievements Norton accomplished while serving.

Joe Norton served as a Scituate selectmen for 30 years from 1983 to 2013.

 

